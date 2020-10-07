Itanagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,007 on Wednesday as 222 more people, including three Army jawans, tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 20, a health official said.

A 47-year-old junior engineer suffering from hypertension died at a COVID-19 hospital at Chimpu near Itanagar, he said.

The patient, who hailed from Kanubari in Longding district, had tested positive for the infection on September 25, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region reported 90 new cases, followed by Changlang (28) and West Siang (23), he said.

Three Army jawans and an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are among the new patients, the official said.

As many as 189 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,965, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 72.36 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,022 active coronavirus cases.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,584, followed by West Siang (243), Papumpare (161) and Changlang (155), Jampa said.

A total of 2,63,242 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,213 on Tuesday, he added.

