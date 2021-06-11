Itanagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,492 on Friday as 245 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 133, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 35, followed by Namsai (29) and Changlang (27).

One fresh fatality each was reported in the Capital Complex region, West Kameng, Tawang and Lohit districts, State Surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

As many as 302 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,150, he said, adding the state now has 3,209 active cases.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 89.04 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 546, followed by Changlang (349) and West Kameng (227).

The state has thus far tested over 6.57 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 6,731 on Thursday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 4,06,454 people have been vaccinated to date.

A total of 1,41,810 vaccine doses are available with the state as of Thursday, Padung added.

