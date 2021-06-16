Itanagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,648 on Wednesday as 366 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 151, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of new cases at 93, followed by West Kameng (48) and Namsai (34), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Three fresh fatalities were recorded in the Capital Complex region, and one each in Lower Siang, Lohit and Lower Subansiri districts, he said.

As many as 356 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,608, Jampa said, adding the state now has 2,889 active cases.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.39 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 501, followed by Changlang (282) and West Kameng (248).

The state has thus far tested over 6.79 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 6,370 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 5.74 per cent, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 4.27 lakh people have been inoculated to date.

