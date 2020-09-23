Itanagar, Sep 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 249 people, including seven security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more patient has succumbed to the infection, taking the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 14, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Farmer in Badaun Beheaded for Not Sharing Water for Irrigation With Another Farmer.

The fresh infections have pushed Arunachal Pradesh's caseload to 7,844, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

The state had registered its previous highest single- day spike of 221 coronavirus cases on September 17.

Also Read | Apple Online Store Launched in India, Brings iPhone Trade-In Program & Other Benefits.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 140, followed by Changlang district (22) and Upper Subansiri (21), the official said.

"Three policemen and two jawans each of Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), besides 11 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel and a health worker are among the new patients," he said.

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the state-run Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun on Tuesday, the official said.

He was referred to the hospital in a critical condition from Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district, Jampa said, adding the body has been cremated as per COVID-19 standard operating procedure.

As many as 135 more people have been cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, he said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 73.66 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,052 active coronavirus cases, while 5,778 people have recovered from the disease and 14 died of the infection.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 941, followed by West Siang (179), Papumpare (149) and Changlang (125), he said.

The state has so far tested 2,28,242 samples for COVID-19, including 2,906 on Tuesday, Jampa added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)