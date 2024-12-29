Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): A huge cache of weapons was recovered from the general area along the Miao-Vijaynagar axis in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh following a "well-coordinated" joint operation by security forces in the region, a press release said.

The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police. "During the extensive search by the specialised teams specialist drones, tracker dogs, metal detectors etc were employed."

Also Read | Guna: 10-Year-Old Boy Stuck in 140-Feet Borewell in Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Operation On (Watch Videos).

"During the operation, a total of ten different types of Assualt Rifles were recovered from different locations, making it one of the largest recoveries in the region. The weapons were concealed in the forest area and were being searched by insurgent groups operating in Changlang for over six months," the release stated.

It is alleged that these weapons were buried by the Eastern Nagaland National Government (ENNG) before their surrender last year. "The security forces utilizing their expertise and reliable information have managed to uncover the hidden cache in thickly forest area"

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Invitations to Prominent Leaders.

Further as per the release, before the operation, the security personnel ensured the safe passage of tourists present in the Namdapha Reserve Forest. The operation was carried out with the utmost professionalism and precision to ensure that the large cache of weapons did not fall into the hands of insurgents.

"Numerous inputs have been received in past six months regarding attempts by various insurgent groups, including NSCM(IM) & NSCN (KYA), with the help of ENNG cadres, to recover the said cache," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)