Lower Subansiri (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): The officials of NHPC on Saturday informed the Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein that, the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric (HE) Project is expected to be completed by May of this year and 2 units of 250 MW each will be commissioned by June of this year.

The NHPC officials also said that the remaining 6 units with a total capacity of 2000 MW of power will be completed by June of 2024.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Bulldozer Model' Has Become Source of Inspiration for BJP Chief Ministers.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday visited the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site in Gerakamukh, Lower Subansiri.

Mein was accompanied by MLA cum Adviser to Minister (Power), Balo Raja, MLAs Tarin Dakpe, Taniya Soki, and Rode Bui, Secretary Power Ajay Kumar Bisht and CE DHPD, R. K. Joshi.

Also Read | Kolkata: Sealdah Court Lawyer Dies by Suicide, Jumps Off Bally Bridge Into Hooghly River.

The dignitaries visited the various sites of the project to take stock of the progress made.

He appreciated the progress of the work and lauded the project-executing team.

The project, which was taken over by NHPC Limited since 2000, is nearly completed, with 86 per cent of the overall progress made till date.

After the visit, Mein held a meeting with the NHPC officials at their Office complex and discussed the issues of Subansiri Middle (Kamala) and Subansiri Upper (Menga) HEP, allotted to NHPC by Govt of India in presence of local representatives and PRI leaders.

He urged them to expedite the execution of the project immediately and said that the matters pertaining to Subansiri Middle HEP will be taken up in the next Cabinet Meeting, after which an MoA will be signed between GoAP and NHPC as per the Cabinet decision.

Standard operating Procedures (SOP) for Subansiri Upper HEP should also be finalised soon, he said.

The Deputy CM also asked the NHPC officials to execute their work with professionalism and to achieve the target as per specification.

He urged them to ensure that no further delays in the project completion is made as it causes cost escalation and more losses to the State exchequer, amounting to loss of revenue.

The successful completion of the projects will also open up ample scope for the establishment of an industrial zone in the area, Mein added.

He also lauded the public for their cooperation in the smooth implementation of the project and asked the NHPC officials to win the confidence of the people through the efficiency of their works.

Mein also assured the NHPC officials of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh's full support and cooperation in the successful implementation of these projects.

During the site inspection, NHPC Executive Directors (Subansiri), Vipin Gupta and ED Itanagar, R K Chaudhary briefed the visiting dignitaries about the projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)