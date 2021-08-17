Itanagar, Aug 17 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government will take up issues related to climate change in the next Cabinet meeting as it has prepared a roadmap aiming at mitigating the impact of such a problem .

Prepared by the state Environment and Forests department, the ‘Climate Change Management Mission – 2047' has set targets in the areas of water conservation, habitats, agriculture, forest, energy and health sectors, disaster management, and waste management, an official release said.

Chairing the seventh e-Pragati meeting virtually here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the next Cabinet meeting, scheduled for Thursday, would exclusively discuss climate change and directed the department to submit the detailed Climate Change Management Mission- 2047 document for the same.

Being a part of the Himalayan region and having one of the largest forest covers in the country, the state has a big role to play in dealing with climate change and global warming, the chief minister said.

“Human activities have increased carbon dioxide emissions, driving up temperatures. Extreme weather and melting glaciers are being witnessed which are a threat to all forms of life on earth. We cannot sit idle on it,” Khandu said.

As per records, the state has witnessed an increase in the annual mean temperature.

During the period from 1980 to 2019, a significant decreasing trend in southwest monsoon rainfall and also in annual rainfall has been observed along with an increase in the number of dry spells and a decrease in rainy days, the release said.

The goals envision to attain climate regulation, increased carbon sinks and reduced carbon dioxide emissions, increased green cover, eco-system restoration, germplasm conservation, improved livelihood and opportunities, improved health sector, water security, better exposure of climate change to local communities and eco-tourism and revenue generation.

It was also decided in the meeting that the state government, through its Department of Geology and Mining, would collaborate with the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD), a constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), under the direct control of PMO, to explore atomic minerals in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. D K Sinha, Director AMD, who participated in the virtual meeting from Hyderabad, said that surveys and exploration have been going on in the state for a long time.

The explorations have given encouraging results on possible deposits of uranium, lithium, helium, and Rare Earth Elements (REE) in Arunachal Pradesh, which are not found anywhere else in the country, Dr Sinha said.

He offered to collaborate with the state government to specifically focus on the exploration of these rare minerals.

Besides the atomic minerals, it was also decided to fast-track survey and exploration of dolomite, limestone, tourmaline, base metal, and cement-grade limestone in various parts of the state.

“We are going very slow. Some of the surveys began way back in 1969 with no results to date. The department concerned has to wake up and get going,” the chief minister said.

