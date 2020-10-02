Itanagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday as 224 more people, including six security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the northeastern state's caseload to 10,020, he said.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes: Gautam Gambhir, Saina Nehwal Lead Sports Fraternity in Paying Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Capital Complex region reported 89 new cases, followed by West Siang (24), Lohit (20) and Lower Siang (14), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"Four Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and one jawan each of Army and Assam Rifles are among the new patients," he said.

Also Read | Mahindra Thar India Launch LIVE News Updates: Prices, Bookings, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel and three health workers also contracted the disease, the official said.

As many as 159 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,049, he said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 70.34 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,955 active coronavirus cases, while 16 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,582, followed by Papumpare (196) and West Siang (193), Jampa said.

A total of 2,50,993 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,554 on Thursday, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)