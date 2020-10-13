Itanagar, Oct 13 (PTI) At least 220 more people, including five security personnel and two health workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 12,367, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 88 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 23 from West Siang, 16 from East Siang, 13 from Upper Subansiri, 11 each from Changlang and Tirap, 10 from Lower Dibang Valley and eight from Lohit, the official said.

Six new cases each were also recorded in West Kameng and Upper Siang, five in Lower Subansiri, four each in Longding and East Kameng, three in Kamle, two each in Lower Siang, Namsai, Siang and Papumpare and one each in Pakke Kessang, Tawang, Kurung Kumey and Anjaw districts, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Barring 30, all the new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, the official said.

"Three Assam Rifles jawans, an India Reserve Battalion staffer and a state police employee are among the new patients. Two health workers have also tested positive for the infection," he said.

Altogether 171 people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,403, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the northeastern state currently stands at 76.03 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,940 active coronavirus cases, while 24 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The Capital Complex region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 1,370, followed by West Siang at 306, Changlang at 181, Papumpare at 128, East Siang at 127, Tirap at 116 and Upper Subansiri at 108, Jampa said.

Over 2.77 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,598 on Monday, he added. PTI

