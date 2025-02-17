New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety after a tremor was felt in the Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday morning.

Resharing Delhi's caretaker CM Atishi's post on X, he said, "I pray for the safety of everyone,"

Atishi also prayed for everyone's safety. "A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe," she said on X.

https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1891285412439577085

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged residents of Delhi and surrounding areas to stay calm and follow safety measures after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital region early in the morning.

In a post on X, the prime minister also advised everyone to remain alert for potential aftershocks.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," PM Modi said.

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long: 77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9 km E of New Delhi," NCS posted on X.

Meanwhile, a passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, "I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if some bridge had collapsed..."

Similarly, a resident of Ghaziabad said that the tremors were so strong. "I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking," he added. (ANI)

