Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann hold a roadshow on Sunday in Amritsar to thank the people of the state for entrusting AAP with a sweeping majority.

Flocking the road with the tricolour and AAP flags in their hand AAP workers and supporters have come out in large numbers to get glimpses of AAP senior leadership.

Ahead of the roadshow, the two leaders visited Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people," said Mann ahead in the day.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

