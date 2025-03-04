New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

"Congratulations team India for fantastic performance. #INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy2025," Kejriwal posted on X.

Virat Kohli delivered a chase masterclass to knock Australia out of the tournament and send India to the final with a four-wicket win in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy held in Dubai.

By chasing down a competitive 265-run target, India toppled the record by completing its highest-successful run chase against Australia in an ICC event, bettering the previous best chase of 261 in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final.

India began its pursuit of the 265-run target with a touch of caution. Shubman Gill looked jittery in his approach, while India's captain, Rohit Sharma, remained undaunted and stuck to his early blitzkrieg approach.

India finally savoured the sweet taste of revenge for the 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak, which now became a distant memory as India relished its four-wicket victory in the semi-final, reaching the 250-run mark in 47.2 overs.

With India showing signs of nerves getting the better of them, Australia saw the opening and capitalised on the opportunity. Ben Dwarshuis drew the first blood with a delivery angling into the right-handed star. Gill tried to dab it to third man and dragged the ball straight into the stumps.

Rohit soon followed in his footsteps after being pinned in front of the stumps by Connolly on 28(29). Virat initiated the recovery phase with Shreyas Iyer and laid the foundation for India's success.

Later, Hardik Pandya blazed back-to-back towering sixes off Zampa to turn the momentum in India's favour.

Hardik (28) tried to put the final nail in the coffin by seeing off the game in style. He went for glory but holed it straight to Glenn Maxwell. KL Rahul finished it off in style and smoked the ball into the stands over wide long-on to send India to the final.

Other leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulated the Indian team on winning the semi-finals.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on a stupendous victory against Australia in the #ChampionsTrophy2025 Semi Final match! It was a wonderful display of exceptional teamwork, perseverance and tenacity. The nation is elated by this victory." (ANI)

