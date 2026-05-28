India News | Arvind Kejriwal Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings, Wishes for Prosperity

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wedneday extended greetings, wishing for happiness and prosperity for people.

In an 'X' post, Kejriwal said, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak to all of you. May this Eid bring heaps of happiness and prosperity into your life and that of your family."

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion, hoping that the festival deepens the spirit of "brotherhood and happiness."

In a post on X, the PM wished the festival to the countrymen and expressed well wishes for success and health.

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"Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," he wrote on X.

On the occasion, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings, wishing joy, warmth, and togetherness for families celebrating the festival across the country.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing you and your family a Bakrid filled with joy. May your home be filled with warmth and togetherness today. Eid Mubarak."

Muslims across India were seen celebrating the festival from the early hours of the day. Special prayers were also offered at the Fatehpuri Masjid in Old Delhi, while large crowds gathered at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi and at various Eidgahs to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is monitoring the city using drones in the national capital on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The police force has also been deployed to maintain security.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. (ANI)

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