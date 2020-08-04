New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with the family members of "corona warrior" Doctor Joginder Chaudhary, who succumbed to COVID-19 and handed over a cheque of Rs one crore as financial assistance.

According to an official release, the 27-year-old doctor succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus Delhi last week after a month-long struggle.

Also Read | Indian Army Deploys Riflewomen Along LoC With Pakistan? Video Goes Viral.

Chaudhary had been battling the infection since June 28 after he was tested positive a day earlier.While meeting the family of doctor Chaudhary at his residence, Chief Minister Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to Dr Chaudhary's sacrifice and sacrifice for the people of Delhi. He also said that the Delhi government will do whatever it can to support the family of Dr Chaudhary.

"Our Corona Warrior Dr Joginder Chaudhary, posted in Delhi Government Hospital, served the patients by putting his life at stake. Dr Chaudhary had passed away recently due to corona infection, today I met his family and handed over a cheque of Rs one crore as financial assistance. Will help the family in every possible way," tweeted Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Also Read | Donald Trump Orders TikTok in US to Sell or Shutdown by September 15: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

Dr Chaudhary was a junior resident and worked on an ad hoc basis at the Delhi government-run Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Medical Hospital and College since October 2019.

He worked in the flu clinic and then in its casualty ward until he developed a fever on June 23. Four days later, he also tested positive and was admitted to a hospital, where he complained about the difficulty in breathing. A day later, he was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)