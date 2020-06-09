India News | Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative for COVID-19

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

"The chief minister has tested negative for COVID-19," the official said.

Asked whether he would undergo a test again after some days, the official said, "There is no need for it."

Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.

The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.

