Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) More voices in Bollywood, including filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, comedian Johnny Lever and actor Raveena Tandon, spoke out on Friday to express solidarity with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri whose son Aryan remains in judicial custody in connection with a drugs case.

Aryan, who was arrested on Sunday with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship, will spend the night in jail after a Mumbai court rejected his bail plea.

As news came in, groups of fans stood in vigil outside the Khan residence Mannat in Bandra. Several people, who had been camping with banners such as “This too shall pass”, asked media personnel for updates about the case.

Friday also happened to be Gauri Khan's birthday and there were many fans and friends who were hoping that Aryan would get bail.

Though most of mainstream Bollywood has been quiet, many fans and friends expressed their solidarity with the Khans.

Akhtar took to Instagram Stories to wish her friend Gauri strength on her 51st birthday.

The filmmaker shared a monochrome picture of a lioness and her cub and wrote, “Happy Birthday Gauri. May you stay strong, stay brave, stay you.” Earlier in the day, filmmaker Farah Khan, Shah Rukh's frequent collaborator and good friend, praised Gauri for holding her ground amid the crisis.

“The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas... HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman I've personally witnessed this past week... @gaurikhan here's wishing you the best birthday present today,” the director-choreographer wrote.

That didn't happen though with the court's ruling coming in in the evening.

On Thursday, a court had sent Aryan and others to 14 days in judicial custody in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs.

Actor Tandon made her point without naming anyone. “Shameful politics being played out... It's a young man's life and future they toying with... heartbreaking,” she said.

Seasoned actor-comedian Johnny Lever, who has worked in numerous films with Shah Rukh too extended his support to him via Twitter.

He posted an emoji showing strength alongside a picture from their 1998 hit film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.

Actor Somy Ali questioned the judicial system and said her heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri.

"The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no d*** reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?," she wrote on Instagram.

"My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo. #freearyan #facade #justiceforaryan,” she added.

On Thursday, good friend Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and posted a letter addressed to Aryan, saying the tough times will only make him stronger.

Earlier in the week, his former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, also came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri. Before Hrithik and Sussanne, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh.

Hours after Aryan's arrest, Shah Rukh's friend Salman Khan visited the actor at his home.

Actor Suniel Shetty was one of the earliest celebrities to support Aryan, urging people to give him a breather.

"He is a child, taking care of him is our responsibility," Shetty had said.

As the stars spoke, fans outside Mannat made their own point.

Some stood holding an old photograph of the actor greeting his fans outside on Eid with the caption, “We stand with SRK and his family.”

There were others who stood across the road with banners of support and hope. One said, "Sab thik ho jayega (Everything will be fine)" and another that they believed in the actor's upbringing of Aryan.

