Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): As Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 today, his fans gathered outside the 'Jalsa' residence here to celebrate the actor's birthday.

Fans were seen cutting a cake and playing songs outside the actor's residence.

While talking to ANI, a fan named Sejal said, "We have come here from Bhiwandi to celebrate his birthday. We as fans are really fortunate that he is still keeping healthy and is among us all, while still delivering us great films and performances. Some of my favorite films include Silsila, Yaraana, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Don and Baghban."

Earlier on Sunday, the 'Shehenshah' star tweeted an idiom on "walking into the 80th".

Amitabh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942, in Prayagraj (Allahabad) to social activist Teji Bachchan and renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

The veteran star started his career in 1969 as one of the seven protagonists in the film 'Saat Hindustani.' Many of Bachchan's films during this early period did not do well, but things were about to change after that. Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' struggled as a "failed newcomer" who, by the age of 30 had twelve flops and only two hits (as a lead in Bombay to Goa and supporting role in Anand).

Later, the star featured in the crime-thriller film like 'Zanjeer' as an angry young man, breaking the stereotyped personality of the actors. Some of his blockbusters include 'Deewaar' (1975) and 'Sholay' (1975).

The actor is married to Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan) and shares two children: Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. (ANI)

