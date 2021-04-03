Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 3 [India] (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases rise in the state, the Odisha government on Saturday imposed a night curfew in ten cities from April 5 to curb the virus spread.

The night curfew will be imposed in cities including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from Monday.

According to the official order, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall be closed/ prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.

District collectors under Municipal commissioners shall issue orders for their respective jurisdictions, under appropriate provisions of law, under Section 144 of CrPC, and endure compliance. They may impose any further restrictions to allow such activities as felt appropriate considering the local situation.

However, the order stated that this restriction shall not apply to essential services, ambulances, emergency situations, health staff including all industrial units, and all construction activities ongoing in the state.

It also stated that movement of public transport private vehicles and taxis (cab by aggregators like Ola, Uber) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ Stands/ will not be curbed in order to facilitate movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

The state reported 2,421 active COVID-19 cases till Saturday while the cumulative recovery stands at 3,37,430. In Odisha, 1,921 people died due to COVID-19. (ANI)

