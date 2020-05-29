India News | As Flight Services Resume, BMC Permits City Hotels to Host Airline Crew Members

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 28 (ANI): As airport services have resumed, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury on Thursday allowed hotels in the city to operate to host airline crew members only.

The Hotels Association sought permission from BMC officials to open hotels as flight services have resumed.

"Airport services resumed in Bhubaneswar from May 25 and we had received a request from Hotels Association to facilitate airline crew members. Permission has been given to hotels to host only airline crew members," said Chaudhury.

Odisha Government on May 24 made 14-day quarantine mandatory for the returnees in the State. In rural areas, seven-day institutional and seven-day home quarantine while in urban areas, the 14-day home quarantine will be compulsory, said Government of Odisha.

Earlier, 67 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,660. (ANI)

