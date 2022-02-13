Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): As Uttarakhand goes to the polls on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are trying to break past electoral trends: the hill state has given mandates alternately to the Congress and the BJP.

On the other hand, Congress is banking on its veteran and former CM Harish Rawat, anti-incumbency, COVID-19 pandemic management, and a slew of promises to make a comeback in the hilly state.

A new entrant in state politics, the Aam Aadmi Party led by retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal is trying to set up a new base in the state.

Other than the BJP and Congress, and AAP, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are also testing their electoral strengths in the state.

After Uttarakhand was formed after being carved out of Uttar Pradesh, the hill state has given mandates alternately to the Congress and the BJP, while there has also been the instability of governments due to frequent change of Chief Ministers.

With the formation of the government in 2017, the BJP had chosen Trivendra Singh Rawat, MLA from the Doiwala seat, as its Chief Minister, but he was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat in March 2021. Tirath Singh Rawat, a Lok Sabha MP, before the completion of six months from the date of taking the oath of the office, was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami, a sitting MLA as the CM of the state.

The political reasons, however, for these changes were not fully disclosed.

Among many reasons, the passage of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board law, pushed by Trivendra Singh Rawat, was said to be one of the reasons for his resignation.

The Devasthanam law aimed at bringing the Char Dham of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and 49 other temples under the purview of a proposed shrine board. There were protests against the law.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government later withdrew the law.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who was not an MLA, resigned from the post of CM, almost after four months of taking the oath. BJP quoted legal-technical issues as the reason for his resignation as the party failed to get him elected from one of the constituencies in the state for continuing him as the CM.

Congress, on the other hand, allegedly witnessed factionalism as the state approached polls.

In December last year, Harish Rawat, chairman of Uttarakhand Congress campaign committee, launched a veiled attack on the Congress leadership over "lack of cooperation" from the state unit and party leaders.

Rawat through a series of tweets stated that the "nominees of those whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet".

"Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle. Instead of cooperation, the organizational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role," Rawat said in his tweet.

"There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation on whose directions one has to swim. Their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.

However, soon after his tweets, Rawat was called to Delhi to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to put the matter to rest.

However, during ticket distribution, another crisis was reported within the party which led to a change in the assembly seat of Rawat.

He has been given the ticket from the Lalkuwa constituency.

The change was made after one of the working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress Ranjeet Rawat was uncomfortable with the candidature of Harish Rawat from the Ramnagar Assembly constituency.

Both Congress and BJP have not declared Chief Ministerial candidates and said such an announcement will be made after the results.

However, just a day ahead of the polls, Rawat on Sunday said that nobody in the party has any objections to his name as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

"I do politics of struggle, not power. The party has told me that the election campaign will be led by me. We are fighting to win the elections. Nobody in the party has any objections to my name as the Chief Ministerial candidate. No party member has expressed any objection to my name," he said speaking to ANI.

The voting for the 5th assembly will begin at 7 am and end at 5 pm. Electioneering came to an end on Saturday, 48 hours before the electorate begin casting their votes.

There are 632 candidates in the electoral fray for 70 Assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

