Asansol (West Bengal) [India], December 20 (ANI): Asansol police filed a case against 10 people, including the former mayor and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari and his wife in the Asansol stampede case.

The team of senior officers of Asansol Police reached Jitendra Tiwari's flat today.

Also Read | COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

However, their flat was found locked and both the husband and wife were missing. The police had left after being there for about an hour.

Till now, six people have been arrested in this connection.

Also Read | Tambaram, Bengaluru Power Cut Schedule: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended on These Dates.

According to Asansol police, the blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. "3 people died in it and 5 were injured. We'll investigate the matter and take action," said Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)