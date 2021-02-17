Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 17 (ANI): The self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain, restlessness, discomfort in the knees, and other ailments on Tuesday.

He is serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur Central Jail in a rape case.

Asaram was taken to the emergency ward of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur, from where he was shifted to Mathura Das Mathur Hospital. A cardiologist also checked him.

Talking to ANI over the phone, Dr MK Aseri, Medical Superintendent of Mathura Das Mathur Hospital said, "Asaram was admitted after he complained about chest pain. There were minor changes in his ECG, but his condition is stable now."

Asaram Bapu was accused of raping a minor girl in his ashram in the Manai area near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013.

He was found guilty of various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

