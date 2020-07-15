Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Ashok Chavan, head of the sub-committee on Maratha reservation issue, expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court refusing to pass an interim stay on the Bombay HC's order which had upheld the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra law granting reservation to the community in education and jobs.

"It is a satisfactory development that the Supreme Court has refused to stay the admissions of PG courses in medical education as per the state's Maratha Reservation act. Though people opposing Maratha reservation tried their best to get a stay, our lawyers argued very effectively and SC refused the stay," Chavan said.

Also Read | India-EU Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Long-Term Joint Strategy' to Combat COVID-19 and Climate Change.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that it will start from July 27 day-to-day final hearing on the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said that the final hearing on the matter will begin from July 27 through video conference as the chances of physical hearing are bleak because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | India-EU Summit 2020 | India-EU Partnership Can Play Important Role in Economic Reconstruction & Building Human-Centric Globalisation, Says PM Modi: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

The apex court asked the lawyers appearing for all the parties to decide amongst themselves the modalities of the hearing and who will take how much time.

The top court refused to pass an interim stay on the order of the Bombay High Court, which upheld the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra law, observing that the same was also declined by it earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)