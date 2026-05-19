India News | Ashok Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Govt, Alleges Petrol, Diesel and LPG Shortage; Accuses State of Misleading Public

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the state government over an alleged severe shortage of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders, accusing the administration of "lying" and "misleading" the public instead of addressing the crisis.

Taking on X, Gehlot claimed that petrol pumps, particularly in Jodhpur, are rationing fuel and many have completely run dry, causing widespread panic and long queues.

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https://x.com/ashokgehlot51/status/2056586204490162499

"Yesterday, several visitors who had come from Jodhpur to meet me at my residence said that petrol and diesel are being supplied in limited quantities at petrol pumps, and fuel is completely unavailable at many stations," Gehlot said.

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Highlighting the gravity of the situation for commuters, the former Chief Minister added, "While travelling from Jodhpur to Jaipur, one has to refuel petrol or diesel three to four times because fuel worth more than Rs 1,000 is not being rationed out at a single time. LPG cylinders are also not available for several days at a stretch."

Gehlot sharply criticised the government's official stance, which denies any shortage, claiming instead that fuel station owners are acting under backroom directives.

"The government is saying that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG. However, when we sought information from petrol pump owners, they stated that the government had verbally ordered them to supply fuel in limited quantities. This is precisely why long queues are forming at petrol pumps," he alleged.

Citing recent media reports, Gehlot stated that nearly 40 per cent of petrol pumps in Jodhpur have already run dry. He urged the government to maintain transparency to avoid public chaos and rumours.

"This is a time of crisis. Instead of speaking lies to the public and misleading them, the government should tell the truth so that people can prepare for upcoming troubles and make alternative arrangements. Unverified information spreads rumours, which confuses the public and creates a situation of chaos," Gehlot added.

Meanwhile, launching a fierce attack on the central government's fiscal policies, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday warned that India is on the brink of an unprecedented "economic storm." He claimed that the financial modifications made by the Prime Minister would inevitably collapse, with the common citizen bearing the heaviest burden.

Gandhi emphasised that while major corporate figures and political leaders remain entirely insulated within their palaces, the real impact of the looming shock will devastate the youth, farmers, labourers, and small business owners of Uttar Pradesh.

"For several days now, I have been saying that the economic structure Modi ji has altered, and an economic storm is coming now. The structure he has erected in favour of Adani and Ambani will not endure; it is destined to collapse completely. The tragedy is that the common people will bear the brunt. They will continue to sit in their palaces, but the youth of UP and the people of UP will be the ones to suffer the full impact of this shock", Gandhi said.

Energy markets have experienced sustained volatility following a series of kinetic strikes tied to the broader West Asian crisis, sparking widespread fears of disruptions to global energy distribution networks.

People from across the country have expressed their disappointment over the price hike on petrol and diesel after the government increased the rice on fuel by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

India's oil trade deficit is set to widen sharply in FY27 as rising crude prices, weakening petroleum exports and the country's heavy dependence on imported oil place renewed stress on external balances, according to a report by Crisil. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)