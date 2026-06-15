India News | Ashoka University Appoints Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan as Next Vice-Chancellor, to Succeed Somak Raychaudhury

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Ashoka University on Monday announced the appointment of Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan as its next Vice-Chancellor for an initial three-year term, with effect from August 1, 2026.

Professor Krishnan will succeed Professor Somak Raychaudhury, whose tenure at the university was marked by significant academic growth, institutional strengthening and global recognition.

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The varsity said Professor Krishnan was selected through a rigorous search and selection process conducted by a committee constituted by the university's Governing Body.

Widely regarded as one of India's most accomplished academic leaders, Professor Krishnan brings extensive experience in institution-building, innovation and higher education leadership. He has previously served as Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore from 2020 to 2025 and Director of IIM Indore from 2014 to 2018.

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An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Professor Krishnan pursued a five-year Integrated M.Sc. in Physics and Engineering-Economic Systems from Stanford University's School of Engineering, and a doctoral programme in Management and Public Policy from IIM Ahmedabad.

His research has focused on innovation in India at organisational, industrial and national levels, and his work has been published in leading international journals in management, economics, development and science policy. He has also authored books on innovation, including "From Jugaad to Systematic Innovation: The Challenge for India" and "8 Steps to Innovation: Going from Jugaad to Excellence".

Professor Krishnan has also been deeply engaged with national policy and higher education reforms, serving on committees of the Department of Science and Technology and as a member of the Justice B.N. Srikrishna Committee that proposed a data protection framework for India, university said.

Speaking on the appointment, Ashoka University Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee said Professor Krishnan's record as a scholar and institution builder made him ideally suited to lead the university at a crucial juncture.

"Professor Krishnan's distinguished record as a scholar and institution builder makes him ideally suited to lead Ashoka at this important moment in its journey. We are delighted to welcome him to the Ashoka family and look forward to the vision and energy he will bring to this role. At the same time, we extend our gratitude to Professor Somak Raychaudhury for his remarkable contributions to Ashoka University. His leadership has left an enduring imprint on the institution," Mukherjee said.

Founder and Trustee of Ashoka University, Pramath Raj Sinha, described Professor Krishnan as one of India's most respected academic leaders.

"We are confident that his vision, experience and leadership will further strengthen Ashoka University's position as a globally respected university committed to academic excellence, interdisciplinary learning and societal impact," Sinha said.

On his appointment, Professor Krishnan said he looked forward to working closely with faculty, students, alumni and stakeholders to contribute to the university's continued growth.

"Since its inception, Ashoka University has set high standards as a new generation, research-driven institution. It is a great privilege to lead the University as its Vice Chancellor at this critical yet exciting juncture in its evolution. I look forward to working closely with the faculty, students, staff, alumni, donors and all stakeholders to contribute to the university's continued growth and aspirations," he said.

The release said that during Professor Somak Raychaudhury's tenure, Ashoka University expanded its academic footprint through the establishment of seven schools, including the Havells School of Management and Leadership, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Vachani School of Advanced Computing, and RK Damani School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences.

The University also strengthened its commitment to accessibility and inclusion by introducing 500 merit-and need-based scholarships, while forging strategic collaborations with leading institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania and the India Meteorological Department, to name a few.

The release added that Ashoka University, established in 2014 by leaders, thinkers, academics, and philanthropists from diverse fields in Delhi-NCR, is a research-focused interdisciplinary higher education institution that offers world-class opportunities in the natural sciences, social sciences, and humanities with over 3,000 students and more than 20 Centres of Excellence. (ANI)

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