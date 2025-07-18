Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): In a landmark moment for India's media and entertainment education ecosystem, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly inaugurated the campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) at the NFDC Films Division Complex, Pedder Road, Mumbai on Friday.

According to an official release, the dignitaries also unveiled the official logo of IICT and announced the commencement of its academic programs from September this year.

Also present on the occasion were Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, and Minister of Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar.

The newly inaugurated IICT campus has a world-class infrastructure, including fully equipped classrooms, advanced media labs, post-production suites, and dedicated spaces for animation, VFX, and XR training. Designed to global standards, the campus provides a state-of-the-art learning environment that blends technology with creative excellence.

300 students are expected to come out of the inaugural year from this NFDC IICT campus.

The second campus is expected to be completed in 2 years at Film City, Goregaon.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "In this creative world, technology has become an integral part, and it is important that we empower people who want to be part of the creator economy. I am glad that in such a short span, we have inaugurated the first NFDC IICT campus in Mumbai. I have personally gone through the architectural presentations in detail for the campus in Film City, Goregaon, and I assure you it is going to be one of the finest campuses."

Devendra Fadnavis added, "This is not just an event; it is a moment -- a moment that is now transforming into a movement. As part of this movement and its legacy, the announcement of IICT was made, and the campus was inaugurated in a remarkably short time. In the coming years, under the excellent guidance of Ashwini Vaishnaw, IICT will emerge not only as an institution of world-class education but also as an architectural and cultural landmark that attracts people from across the globe. Just as WAVES revolutionised the entire creator economy, IICT stands as a testament to all that hard work."

The IICT will offer advanced programs in integrated media post-production, animation, VFX, XR, and other emerging technologies, bringing together academic expertise, industry collaboration, and state-of-the-art infrastructure under one roof.

The establishment of IICT marks a significant step towards institutionalising India's growing AVGC-XR sector, which is expected to play a pivotal role in the global digital economy. (ANI)

