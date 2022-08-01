New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Archaeological Survey of India had conducted excavation at Kurisarai in Bihar's Gaya district during financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the government said on Monday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha also shared details on the funds allocated for "survey and large-scale excavation work" of archaeological sites in Bihar during the last three years.

Also Read | Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak: Gujarat Govt Forms Task Force To Decide on Treatment for LSD Among Cattle.

The funds figures for the three years are -- 2019-20 (Rs 1,40,000); 2020-21 (Rs 50,000); and 2021-22 (Rs 7,00,000), as per the data shared on it.

In response to another written question on whether the central government proposes to prepare any special action plan for excavation in Nalanda and Gaya in the state, which are considered rich in heritage sites, the Union minister said, "at present, there is no such proposal under consideration".

Also Read | MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 2557 Draftsman And Other Posts At peb.mp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

There are 70 centrally-protected monuments and sites in Bihar and 163 ASI-protected monuments and sites in Rajasthan, Reddy said in a written response to another question in Lok Sabha.

In response to a question on whether any Central Financial Assistance (CFA) is provided to the states for tourism development and maintenance of historical heritage structures, the minister shared some details of funds released and spent by Bihar and Rajasthan during the last five years.

The central government through the ASI carries out conservation of ancient unprotected monuments in states.

Necessary conservation works are carried out by the ASI as per requirement and availability of funds, he added, and shared figures on funds allocated and expenditure done in Bihar and Rajasthan in the last five years.

For Bihar, in 2017-18, Rs 1.95 cr was allocated and fully spent; and in 2020-21, Rs 1.23 cr was allocated and fully spent. The figures for the year 2021-22 was Rs 3.35 cr, as per the data shared.

For Rajasthan, in 2017-18, Rs 6.25 cr was allocated and fully spent; and in 2020-21, Rs 11.50 cr was allocated and fully spent. The figures for the year 2021-22 was Rs 12.03 cr, as per the data shared.

Further, central assistance is also provided under other schemes such as Swadesh Darshan and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) Scheme administered by the Ministry of Tourism, he said.

As part of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, a project on development of Bhitiharwa-Chandrahia-Turkaulia in Bihar under the rural circuit, was sanctioned in 2017-18, and Rs 44.65 cr was sanctioned, out of which Rs 35.72 cr been released and Rs 25.48 cr utlilised, according to the data shared.

In response to another question on whether "excavation work is being conducted to identify other historical heritages in Nalanda district of Bihar by Archaeological Survey of India and if so, the details thereof", the minister in a written response said, "There is no such proposal under consideration with the ASI".

On a separate question on details of the museums being set up or proposed to be set up in Bihar, under the Museum Grant Scheme, the Union culture minister in a written response said, "Museum Grant Scheme is a central sector scheme under which financial assistance/grant-in-aid is provided for establishment/development of museums".

"In order to seek financial assistance/grant-in-aid, a proposal is required to be submitted to this Ministry in the prescribed proforma along with all relevant documents for consideration by Expert Committee constituted for this purpose. During the last ten years, no such proposal has been received from the state of Bihar for consideration," he said.

The minister in his response, also shared year-wise details of the fund released for setting up of museums in various states, including, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, Delhi and Mizoram, under the Museum Grant Scheme, during the last 10 years and in the current year till date.

For setting up Ram Katha Museum and Digital Holographic Ram Leela in Ayodhya (in district Faizabad) in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 4 cr was released in year 2018-19, as per the data shared.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)