Dehradun, Jul 6 (PTI) The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will repair the cracks that have appeared on a wall of Badrinath Dham.

Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar on Wednesday said the ASI was requested to repair the cracks that have appeared on a wall of the Himalayan temple and it has agreed to do so.

Also Read | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: 15-Year-Old Girl Sets Herself on Fire in Digapahandi Just Before Board Exam Results.

The repair work is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, Jawalkar said, adding that it will begin after monsoon.

The Badrinath temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is part of the Char Dham circuit in Uttarakhand and draws lakhs of pilgrims every year.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Hindu Youth Thrashed in Bihar’s Arrah City for ‘Supporting’ Nupur Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)