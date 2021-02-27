Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): Sprinter Hima Das who had won a gold medal in Asian Games in 2018 has officially been inducted into Assam Police on Friday. She will be posted in Guwahati.

On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal honoured her with a badge.

Briefly speaking to ANI, Das said, "This has come as a part of government's policy. I will focus on sports for now. I will join the service after retiring from sports."

"I feel honoured to be a part of Assam Police. I thank Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for showering his support on me," Das said.

However, the decision that she will be inducted in Assam Police was decided two weeks ago.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on February 11 said that sprinter Hima Das will continue running for the country even after the Assam government decided to appoint her as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

The 21-year-old is currently preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics qualification at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala. (ANI)

