Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 11 (ANI): Assam Police on Friday arrested two wanted drug dealers and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs.

Guwahati Police got the inputs about the wherabouts of the wanted drug peddler with huge quantity of contranband drugs.

Also Read | Archana Nag Honeytrap Case: ED Gets 10-Day Remand of Accused Khageswar Patra in Odisha.

The Special Squad led by Joint Commissioner of Police of Guwahati city police Partha Sarathi Mahanta busted two wanted drug dealers named Aminul Sikdar of Chenga and Nasiur Rehman of Garigaon.

The police team recovered 10,000 YABA tablets from their possession.

Also Read | E-Nuggets Game Fraud Case: ED Raids Binance Crypto Exchange, Freezes 150.22 Bitcoins Worth Rs 22.82 Crore.

A car used to smuggle drugs was also seized. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)