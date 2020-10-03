Kokrajhar, Oct 3 (PTI) Three boys drowned in a river in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Patharghat village in Kokrajhar police station area on Friday when the boys were bathing in the Gaurang river, they said.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Takes a Dig at News Channels, Thanks Them for Entertaining When Theatres Were Shut (Read Tweet).

They were identified as Sujan Barman (10), Siba Barman (7) and Manoj Dey (9), police said.

Their family members with the help of police could recover the bodies of Sujan and Siba on Friday, while Manoj's body was fished out on Saturday morning, they added.

Also Read | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Meet Victim’s Family Members in Hathras, Video Shows Them Consoling Deceased Girl’s Mother.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)