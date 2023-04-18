Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 18 (ANI): Rongali, the annual festival that showcases the ethnic diversity, creativity and entrepreneurship of Assam, is back with its 7th edition from April 20-23 at Khanapara Veterinary College Ground, Guwahati, and will the biggest Festival ever in Assam showcasing cultural harmony, creative talents and market creation for local entrepreneurs.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, organizer of Rongali said, "We are glad to announce the 7th edition of Rongali. Rongali is known for showcasing the tribes and communities of Assam, tourism destinations, art, fashion, food, and the biggest music festival of Northeast India."

"Over the years, the Rongali has been the launching pad of many talented artistes including artists like Santanu Hazarika and designer Sanjukta Dutta, and has attracted lakhs of people and tourists from across the country," Shyamkanu Mahanta said.

The 7th edition of Rongali will present the spectacular culture of Northeast region including performances from other NER States, the best of Assam's culture from Bihu, Sattriya upto large showcase of Mising, Karbi, Dimasa, Bodo culture of Assam.

In addition to dance performances, Rongali will present the biggest music festival of Northeast India, with well-known names such as Zubeen Garg, Taba Chake, About Us of Nagaland and some of India's popular musical names set to perform.

The festival will also feature a Bihu Husori competition, with around 300 artists performing Bihu dance and Husori.

Food lovers will also have much to look forward to at Rongali, as the festival will feature a large exhibition of traditional cuisines of Assam and Northeast India, with a special focus on tribal food forms of the region. Visitors will also get a feel of the multi-cuisine food experience.

A competition on vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and sweet dish forms will also be organized.

With the vision of the Assam Chief Minister's Vocal for Local campaign, Rongali will have a large exhibition of MSME industries of Assam and the rest of Northeast India, with around 200 stalls presenting the best of agrohorti, food processing products, cane, bamboo, handloom and handicrafts, industrial products, startups, and more.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to inaugurate the exhibition.

This will be the largest-ever exhibition of products in Northeast India, with buyers-sellers meet and other business opportunities.

Art lovers will also have much to look forward to, as Rongali is well known for its Art Exhibition, and this year's festival will have a dedicated art zone presenting talented artists of the region.

Book Adda, regional cinema showcase, open mic sessions, and more will also be featured.

Renowned poets, playwrights, novelists, and critics such as Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Manikuntala Bhattacharya, Nilima Kumar, Pradyumn Goswami, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Hillol Kumar Pathak, Himangshu Prasad Das, Garima Saikia Garg, Barnali Borgohain, Angshuman Barua, Bipasha Barua, Rimli Barkataki, Monsinhi Mahanta, Pradyumn Gogoi, Amlan Deuri, and many others will participate in the literary adda of the creative platform Rongali.

Rongali will felicitate some outstanding entreprenuers of NER including Abu Metha one of the key persons of Hornbill Festival, Jayanta Baruah of Pratidin for media entrepreneurship, Ranjit Barthakur, Sanjive Narain for promoting entertainment and few very prominent entrepreneurs of the region.

Zubeen Garg, the brand ambassador of Rongali, expressed his excitement to be associated with the festival and his pride in witnessing its growth over the years.

"I feel honoured to be associated with the Rongali brand as its ambassador, and I am deeply connected to it from its inception," Garg said.

"It is a festival that showcases the cultural diversity, creativity, and entrepreneurship of Assam and Northeast India, and I am delighted to see the growth and popularity of Rongali," he added. (ANI)

