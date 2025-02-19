Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday lauded the efforts of security forces for destroying 8 bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char area of Ghulani Tapu, near the Assam-Bengal border.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "8 Bighas of Poppy cultivation - destroyed. Peddlers in the Char area of Ghulani Tapu, near the Assam-Bengal border, thought they could outsmart the administration and cultivate poppy. Well, they forgot our Govt and @assampolice are always ahead in the game! Plan foiled "

The Assam Rifles have been consistently conducting operations to eliminate poppy field cultivation.

On 12 February, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, launched a joint search operation to identify and destroy illicit poppy cultivation in Sehjang village, Kangpokpi district.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, following an intensive search, two large poppy plantations spanning approximately six acres, with a potential to yield 30 kg of opium, were uncovered and destroyed.

Nearby huts and makeshift shelters were also burned down, striking a deep blow to opium cultivators.

As per an official release, the Assam Rifles remains dedicated to maintaining peace and combating illegal drug trade in the area.

Earlier on December 14, Assam Rifles continued its determined fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border by successfully identifying and destroying 354 acres of illicit poppy fields in 2024. These operations took place primarily in the districts of Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Chandel, officials said.

According to a release, in 2024, the Assam Rifles, operating under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), continued its determined fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border.

By eliminating poppy fields and striking at the roots of narco-trade, Assam Rifles has reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring stability and security in Manipur and beyond. (ANI)

