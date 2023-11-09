Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 9 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam condemned the statement made by Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah about priests on Thursday, adding that the law will take its course in the matter.

"AIUDF can't support the statement made by the Congress MLA against priests, Namghoriya. We condemn the statement of the Congress MLA. Now the law will take its course," he said.

He further urged the Assam Chief Minister to also take action against those BJP leaders who make statements against Islam.

"But at the same time, many FIRs have been lodged against many BJP leaders in Assam for their derogatory statements against Islam. But no action has been taken against them. We urge the Chief Minister to take it seriously. Aftabuddin Mollah was arrested within a short period of time after lodging an FIR against him only because his name was Aftab. People are now questioning this," he added.

Assam Police on Wednesday said it arrested a Congress MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, Namghoriyas (residents of Namghariya village in the Dhemaji district) and seers.

Mollah's comments particularly targeted Hindu priests and Vaishnava monks, accusing them of wrongdoing.

Speaking to ANI, a senior officer of Assam Police said, "The arrested Congress leader has been identified as Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency (Assam)."

A case was registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC sections on a complaint, police informed.

The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias, and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4. (ANI)

