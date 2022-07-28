Morigaon (Assam) [India], July 28 (ANI): Assam Police along with Central agencies on Thursday detained 11 persons including a Madrassa teacher for their alleged links with terror outfits Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "From yesterday till today, we have caught two Jihadi modules in Barpeta and Morigaon districts of Assam and arrested all the people involved with Jihadi modules. This coordinated action along with the national police agencies, was a coordinated effort and we will get a lot more information from these arrests."

"We have closed 700 government madrassas and now we have started general education in them. In one module, we caught a Madrassa teacher. All the children in those closed madrassas will be taken to the general schools," he added.

"All these modules are not only sleeper cells but they also actively participate in their operation both in Bangladesh and in India. This is not a state operation this is a national operation," said the Assam CM.

"Assam Police has detained 11 persons from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts. They are connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits viz. AQIS and ABT. Further action is being taken per law," GP Singh, Special DGP L&O, Border, Director V&AC & Chief Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force, Assam, told ANI.

As per police information, accused Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, a resident of Saharia Gaon in Morigaon district is an important financial conduit of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module in India. Mustafa was an active member of ABT.

The ABT is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).

Mustafa runs a madrassa by the name of Jamiul Huda Madrassa at Sahariagaon. According to police, the activities of the madrassa were being funded through the proceeds of unlawful activities.

The Jamiul Huda Madrassa has been sealed by the police. "It is suspected of being a harbour or safe house of the detained persons," added the police.

Along with Mustafa, police arrested Afsaruddin Bhuyan (39) from Morigaon.

The police arrested Abbas Ali (22), a resident of Goalpara. According to police, he provided logistics and shelter to one of the absconding members namely Mehbubur Rehman.

Mehbubur Rehman alias Mehbub is also a member of Ansarullah Bangla Team. He was wanted in the Jogighopa PS case. He was arrested by the Bongaigaon police team on July 26.

"We got info about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrassa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with financing of the Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various sections of UAPA," said Aparna N, SP, Morigaon.

The other people arrested are Jubair Khan (25), Rafiqul Islam (27), Dewan Hamidul Islam (20), Moinul Haque (42), Kajibur Hussain (37), Muzibaur Rahman (50), Shahanur Aslam and Sahjahan Ali (34).

Eight persons have been arrested by Barpeta Police for links with AQIS and ABT.

A case (no 763/22) has been registered at Barpeta police station under Section 120(b)/121/121(A) IPC read with Section 17/18/18(B)/19/20 UA(P) Act, 1967.

The police have seized numerous electronic devices and incriminating documents from detained persons.

Further investigation and operations are being carried out to unearth the linkages and network.

"It's an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," added Special DGP GP Singh. (ANI)

