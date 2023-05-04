Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], May 4 (ANI): Weeks after radical preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested, the Khalistani leader's wife Kirandeep Kaur met him at Dibrugarh jail on Thursday.

Amritpal was arrested by Punjab Police in Moga on April 23 and later shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

As many as 10 'Waris Punjab De' members, including Amritpal Singh, are currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail under National Security Act (NSA).

According to officers, the arrest was made through the combined efforts of the Punjab Police and Central intelligence agencies.

Earlier, in March, pro-Khalistan supporters and associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over a possible jailbreak and a repeat of the Ajnala incident.

Earlier, the radical leader was declared a "fugitive" after he went absconding earlier in March.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

