Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 564 successful candidates of the 2023 Combined Competitive Examination.

The examination, organised by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), was conducted for recruitment in Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service and allied services.

Also Read | Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 4500 Posts at dee.assam.gov.in, Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply and Other Details.

At an official event held here, Sarma also conferred the appointment letter for Deputy Superintendent of Police to Arjuna awardee and Olympian archer Jayanta Talukdar.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister underscored the imperative of transparent recruitment, efficient governance and a dynamic administration in fostering public trust.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

He asserted that good governance is the cornerstone of a robust administrative framework, cautioning that its absence invariably leads to social instability and an erosion of confidence in the system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)