Tinsukia (Assam) [India], November 15 (ANI): In a significant initiative to promote digital literacy and empower rural youth, Spear Corps of the Indian Army upgraded the IT lab at Mamorani Prathmik Vidyalaya, a rural school in Tinsukia District, an official release said.

The initiative is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in rural areas. The upgraded lab, equipped with modern computers will provide students access to quality digital education.

Also Read | Gurupurab 2024: Indian Stock Markets Closed Today for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Other Asian Indices Gain.

The initiative will enhance digital literacy among rural students. The initiative taken under Operation Sadbhavna will not only foster skills development for future employment opportunities but also promote inclusive growth and empowerment.

According to the release, The children were elated on witnessing digital footprints in their remote village marred with decades-long insurgency. The Principal expressed heartfelt gratitude for this generous contribution by the Indian Army.

Also Read | Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Open 2 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums in Madhya Pradesh Today.

The Army has been actively engaged in various civic action projects in Tinsukia District, focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. This initiative is part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to promote digital literacy and skill development in rural areas, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)