India News | Assam, Arunachal Pradesh Strengthen Cooperation in Excise Administration

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 17 (ANI): A ministerial-level meeting between the Governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was held at the Civil Secretariat, Itanagar, on Wednesday, to discuss matters of mutual interest concerning Excise administration and to explore avenues for enhanced inter-state cooperation.

The meeting was chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the portfolio of Finance, Tax, Excise & Narcotics, and was attended by Atul Bora, Minister for Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, Excise, Border Protection & Development, Government of Assam, along with senior officials of Finance and Excise Departments from both the States.

Also Read | Noida: Speeding Car Runs Over Mother and Daughter Inside Housing Society; CCTV Footage Triggers Safety Concerns.

Welcoming the Assam delegation, Chowna Mein highlighted the longstanding relationship between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, founded on mutual trust, cooperation and shared aspirations for regional development.

He emphasised that close coordination between neighbouring states is essential for addressing emerging challenges in governance and ensuring effective implementation of laws and policies.

Also Read | Who Killed Manisha Mittal? Shimla Police Arrest 2 Haryana Men in School Administrator's Murder.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in the areas of excise management, prevention of illicit trade, revenue mobilisation, enforcement mechanisms and capacity building.

The meeting also discussed ways and means for developing mutually beneficial excise policies and augmenting State Own Revenue through enhanced cooperation and coordinated initiatives.

Mein stated that the challenges confronting excise management require coordinated efforts, technological innovation and sustained inter-state engagement.

He expressed confidence that regular dialogue and joint initiatives would further strengthen governance systems and contribute to the protection of public interest.

The meeting also featured presentations by officials from both states, highlighting ongoing initiatives, operational challenges and potential areas for future collaboration. Discussions were held on developing a roadmap for continued engagement through periodic review meetings and coordinated action on issues of common concern.

Assam Minister Atul Bora said, "Reflecting the strong bond of brotherhood and cooperation between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu, we held discussions on matters of mutual interest and regional cooperation."

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening inter-state cooperation and fostering a collaborative approach to address shared challenges.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to deepen institutional partnerships and work together towards efficient and transparent management of excise matters.

Senior officers from the Finance and Excise departments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam were present during the deliberations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)