Guwahati, Dec 24 (PTI) The Assam assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday at the end of the five-day Winter Session, which was marked with a Lok Sabha speaker addressing the House for the first time in its history.

Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary declared the House adjourned at the end of the session, which also saw several initiatives towards digitisation of the functioning of the House and assembly secretariat.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Relationship With Sister, Brothers Kill 32-Year-Old Man in Noida; 2 Arrested, 1 at Large.

"It is indeed a matter of pride for us that the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, was our guest and addressed our House. We once again thank him," Daimary said.

Birla addressed the members on Friday during a day-long visit to Guwahati.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Pro To Be India’s First Colour Changing Smartphone: Report.

Daimary said live translations into Assamese, Bodo and English were made available for the members during the session.

In other firsts, all questions and answers, as well as bills, were made available through the assembly website, he added.

The speaker said a number of bills, mostly seeking amendments, were introduced and passed during the session.

"The House also witnessed discussion on the 'National Education Policy 2020' under the Speaker's Initiative," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)