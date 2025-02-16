Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Sunday extended support to the decision made by the Cabinet to probe the nexus between the politicians from the state and their relatives with Ali Sheikh, a Pakistani national who heads an NGO called 'LEAD Pakistan'.

"It has rightly been decided by the cabinet led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma that Ali Sheikh had an NGO, 'LEAD Pakistan'. The CM has taken the right decision (to ascertain whether) any nexus between the politician of our state and their relatives. He has directed the Assam DGP to initiate an inquiry and investigate the matter because 'LEAD Pakistan' is an ISI-backed organisation," Momin told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi CM's Swearing-In Ceremony: Ramlila Maidan Among Venues Being Considered for New Cabinet's Oath-Taking Ceremony.

In a veiled attack against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, Momin said that if any person or politician of the region has a nexus with them, it amounts to a serious threat to the nation.

"If any person/politician/leader of this region has a nexus with them, it is a serious threat to the country. It is not only for Assam, but it is also a threat to the nation. So, CM has taken the right decision and whatever report will come will prove their involvement. Accordingly, necessary measures will be taken, and we cannot allow our soil to be used by ISIS or ISI agents," he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Elderly Woman Killed, 14 Injured in Car Accident on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway.

Assam Cabinet on Sunday directed the state DGP to register a case against Ali Sheikh, a Pakistani national, and probe his conduct and "anti-India agenda" even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma challenged Congress MP Gourav Gogoi over his remarks about appropriate legal action on the allegations relating to his wife, saying "this will expedite the process of inquiry."

Answering a query from ANI during a press conference regarding Gaurav Gogoi's remarks of taking "appropriate action" in the wake of allegations against his wife and him, Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed any decision to move court and also said the matter needs to be probed seriously.

"India is a democratic country. Everybody can take appropriate action. If he goes to the Court, it will be very good. Then many matters which today we cannot speak of, we can speak before the judge. If he decides to go to court, we will welcome that, and this will expedite the process of inquiry. If anybody is innocent, they will be declared innocent by the court of law. We have no objection to it, but this matter needs to be investigated very seriously," the Chief Minister said.

The resolution adopted by the Assam Cabinet said "following scrutiny of Ali Sheikh's social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that he has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi a British national and wife of Gaurav Gogoi."

Sarma said the Assam cabinet had directed the Assam DGP to register a case against Ali Sheikh under appropriate provisions of BNS and other relevant laws.Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh came out heavily against Sarma and termed his allegations against party MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, as an "atrocious smear campaign."

This comes amid the row that erupted after the Assam CM alleged that Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colbourn Gogoi, has connections with the Pakistani government and George Soros' Open Society. He also raised questions about the timing of certain events linked to Gogoi's political actions and associations, including a 2015 meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner to India.

The Assam CM has demanded that Gogoi and his wife answer serious questions about their alleged links to the ISI and their involvement in taking young minds to the Pakistan High Commission for "brainwashing and radicalisation."

Additionally, the Assam Cabinet directed the state DGP to register a case against Ali Sheikh, a Pakistani national, and probe his conduct and "anti-India agenda" even as Sarma challenged Congress MP Gourav Gogoi over his remarks about appropriate legal action on the allegations relating to his wife, saying "this will expedite the process of inquiry." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)