Guwahati, November 11: After the Durga Puja celebration, Kali Puja festive fervour has now gripped Guwahati and a pandal of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir theme has now attracted the people of the city. This year, Vivekananda Sporting Club of Kalapahar known for organizing grand Kali Puja in Guwahati, has built Ayodhya's Ram Mandir-themed pandal for the Kali Puja celebration this year. Kali Chaudas 2023 Wishes, Greetings & Bhoot Chaturdashi HD Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Maa Kali Images & Wallpapers and SMS on the Festival Day

According to the organizing committee, every year there will be a unique pandal theme for the Kali Puja celebration. Speaking to ANI, organizer of the event, Sashanka Chakraborty said, "As a part of this year's Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations, we have stepped into the 59th year of the Kali Puja. As our nation has waited around 500 years for the Ram Mandir, in line with the opening of the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, this year we have adopted the theme of Ram Mandir. The total cost of this Puja will be around 21 lakhs". Kali Puja 2023 Date and Time in Kolkata: When Is Shyama Puja in Bengali Calendar? Know the Significance and Celebrations Related to the Festival Dedicated to Maa Kali

The 3-day long Kali Puja festival will be held from November 12 to November 14. During Diwali, while the nation indulges in the festivities and prays to Goddesses Lakshmi, West Bengal and many states of the east offer their prayers to Goddesses Kali. Kali Puja is celebrated on the Amavasya tithi in the month of Kartik. In 2023, Kali Puja falls on November 12, Sunday.

