Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Assam Diganta Kalita on Saturday asserted that the country will not accept the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan.

Hitting out at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal (United), Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC), MLA Diganta Kalita alleged that they are corrupt.

"They are hungry for power. They do not think about the nation's development or the people of the country. India will not accept them," BJP MLA in Assam Diganta Kalita said.

He also said that while the BJP is more attached to indigenous people and the ethnic groups of Assam, the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) are connected with the Bangladeshi-origin Muslims.

"Both the Congress and AIUDF think only about the Bangladeshi Muslims," he alleged.

Exuding confidence in victory, Kalita further said that the BJP and its allies will win 12 out of 14 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We will see a Congress-mukt Assam and India in the coming days," he added.

Notably, the political parties of non-BJP-ruled states have called for united opposition to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power since 2014. (ANI)

