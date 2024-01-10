BJP president JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the roadshow in Guwahati on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP national president JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a roadshow in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The roadshow was held from Koinadhara to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari in Guwahati.

Thousands of people including BJP workers and supporters welcomed the BJP National President by greeting him on the way.

Cultural troupes from various tribes and communities of the state performed dance and folk songs during the roadshow.

After taking part in the roadshow the BJP National President also took part in the crucial state executive meeting of Assam State BJP at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari.

Amid talks between the INDIA partners to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nadda arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday to chair key party meetings in the state.

On his arrival in the state capital on Tuesday, Nadda was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with senior BJP office-bearers and party leaders.

"(The) National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda, will be on a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from January 9," read an official release by the BJP earlier.

After chairing the state executive and core committee meetings of the BJP's Assam unit, Nadda will hold similar meetings with the party's top office-bearers and leaders in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

He will also review the ongoing preparations for the general elections in these two Northeast states.

"On January 11, Nadda will leave for Arunachal Pradesh at 9 am. He will land at Itanagar airport, where he will be accorded a grand welcome by party leaders and senior office-bearers of the BJP," the party added in its release.

Nadda will attend the state executive meeting at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar at 10.30 am on Thursday. At 3.05 pm, he will chair the BJP core committee meeting at the State Guest House in Itanagar and review the party's preparations for the general elections in the state. (ANI)

