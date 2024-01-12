Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the Assam State BJP is set to conduct various programmes across the state, which will start on January 18.

The decisions were taken in a crucial meeting of the state BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, MPs, MLAs, office bearers, district presidents, and prabharis held at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati on Thursday.

Also Read | Dog Brutally Killed in Indore: Puppy Run Over by Car in Madhya Pradesh, FIR Registered on Basis of CCTV Footage.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that various programmes have been taken by the state BJP to celebrate Lord Shri Ram Pran Patistha.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today, a meeting of the state BJP was held where the MPs, MLAs, district presidents, prabhari, saha-prabharis, office bearers, BJP Yuva Morcha's district presidents and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita presided over the meeting and we discussed the programmes for the next week. In next week, a few party programmes will be implemented. From January 18 to January 21, we (BJP Karyakartas) will observe Swachh Tirtha Utsav in various religious sites across the state."

Also Read | Dry Day in Uttar Pradesh: All Liquor Shops To Remain Closed in UP on January 22 During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

He further said that on January 22, the historic moment of the Ram Temple consecration will be seen through big screens installed there.

"On January 22 evening, we, the BJP Karyakartas, will give Sarai to the Aai-Matri (Group of women) in each Namghar (Prayer House) of the state and I appeal to all Aai-Matri to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration at all Namghars, temples by performing Naam-Kirtan. After the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha, on January 25, BJP Karyakartas will conduct bike rallies in each assembly constituency of the state with a minimum of 1000 bikes and all bikers will have to wear helmets. On January 21 and 22, the BJP Karyakartas will try to illuminate the market and other areas," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said that January 22 has been declared a dry day.

"By taking these programmes, the BJP Karyakartas are trying to celebrate the Lord Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha. I will also see the historic moment by sitting in a temple," the Assam Chief Minister after the meeting.

Criticising the Congress leaders who declined to attend the Lord Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha programme, the Assam Chief Minister said that, by boycotting the Lord Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, the Congress has once again proved that they are anti-Hindu.

"When the Somnath Temple Pran Pratishtha was held, then also Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru boycotted the programme. They don't want Hindu Sanskriti in India; they are always involved in anti-Hindu activities. It is an example of the party's anti-Hindu activities by boycotting the Ram Temple programme," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state government will complete the government schemes before February 15, like ration card distribution and Udyamita.

"The foundation stone laying of 500 new schools will be held in February and we have allocated Rs 6-7 crore to each school. There will be a Vikash Pashek from February 15 to February 28. The budget session will also be held in February," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)