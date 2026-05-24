India News | Assam BJP to Felicitate 82 Newly-elected MLAs on May 26

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's historic victory in the recently concluded 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, BJP Assam Pradesh has now geared up for a grand felicitation ceremony to honour the 82 newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly.

The programme will be held on May 26 at 6:00 PM at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Guwahati. Schedule to begin at 10:00 AM, a special organisational meeting will also be convened at the Sri Sri Damodardev Auditorium in the presence of district and mandal presidents from across the state.

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According to a press statement issued from the party's state headquarters, BJP Assam Pradesh will also extend special recognition and gratitude to the presidents of all 39 organisational districts and 433 mandals during the programme. The information was shared by party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita.

The spokesperson stated that the BJP's resounding success in forming the government in Assam for a historic third consecutive term has been made possible primarily due to the relentless dedication and tireless efforts of the party's grassroots workers. The unwavering commitment of nearly 65 lakh members and around 72,000 active karyakartas across 31,486 booths in the state played a decisive role in securing this emphatic mandate for the party.

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He further noted that, compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP recorded an increase of nearly 5 percent in vote share and secured 38 per cent of the total votes in the 2026 elections, thereby earning another opportunity to serve the people of Assam. In recognition of the leadership and organisational strength demonstrated by the district and mandal presidents throughout the state, the party has undertaken this special initiative not only to express gratitude but also to acknowledge their sacrifice and reinforce the organisational foundation of the BJP, according to a release.

The event will be attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, along with state office bearers of the BJP, presidents of various party morchas, former state presidents, Members of Parliament, former MPs and MLAs and party spokespersons. (ANI)

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