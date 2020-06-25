Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 25 (ANI): The water level of the Brahmaputra river continues to rise in Assam's Guwahati. The water has crossed the warning level following a heavy downpour.

"The rainy season has started. The river is swelling due to the excessive rains. Yesterday only, the warning was issued.49.09 meters is the level of the water and is away one meter from danger level," said Sajidul Haq, Official, Central Water Commission while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam Police Arrest 5 Terror Associates from Narbal Area, Recover Huge Ammunition.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the shift of trough northwards and convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over the northeast and adjoining east India during 3-4 days.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and over Assam and Meghalaya during June 25-27." (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan's Progress on Its Action Plan Will Be Evaluated in Next FATF Plenary Meeting in October 2020: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)