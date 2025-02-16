Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state cabinet has approved a mega industrial park and a new policy for green energy.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the state government has resolved to allot 569 bighas of land (over 188 acres) in Morigaon district for a mega industrial park.

Also Read | Yamuna River's Cleaning Drive in Delhi: PM Narendra Modi's Pre-Election Promise Now in Action (Watch Videos).

The cabinet also approved the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2025 to promote solar, wind, mini and small hydro, hydrogen and other green energy projects in the state, he added.

"We have also decided to notify a new national park in between existing parks Raimona and Manas. It will be Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, spread across 316.29 sq km in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts," Sarma said.

Also Read | Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 4500 Posts at dee.assam.gov.in, Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply and Other Details.

Besides, the cabinet has approved Post Graduate increments to Ayurvedic doctors, who have successfully completed the 3-year PG course, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)