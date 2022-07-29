Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved Tourism Policy, 2022 which is aimed at developing adequate infrastructure at places of tourist interest, taking into consideration ecological and cultural sensitivities.

At a meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet approved the policy which seeks to create Special Tourism Zones (STZs) by promoting tea garden visits, wellness initiatives, adventures, along with the existing wildlife and heritage circuit.

In a bid to boost tea tourism, the cabinet approved a set of guidelines for promotion and development of infrastructure in the estates, minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters after the meeting.

It was decided that 50 tea gardens with iconic bungalows close to existing tourism circuits would be selected for development of infrastructure in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the tourism minister said.

The budget for 2022-23 has earmarked Rs 50 crore for promotion of tea tourism.

The policy also seeks to engage local people, both directly and indirectly, in various tourism endeavours, support development of home stays and focus on coordination between tourism and transportation sectors, Baruah said.

The cabinet, during the day, also approved the proposal for introduction of a dual medium of instruction for Classes 6 to 12 in state-run schools.

School authorities will be at liberty to introduce English without doing away with Assamese or any other vernacular language.

In a bid to ensure gender equality, the Cabinet also approved a proposal for having co-education facilities in all schools under the state government, barring a few girls' schools that have a rich history and tradition.

Members of the cabinet also decided to observe the death anniversary of Assam's first CM Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi on August 5 as Lok Kalyan Divas.

