India News | Assam Cabinet to Be Expanded on June 5: CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state Council of Ministers will be expanded on June 5.

The cabinet expansion is expected to take place shortly after Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya returns from Mongolia, where he is leading an Indian delegation accompanying the holy relics of Lord Buddha's two principal disciples, Arhant Sariputra and Arhant Maudgalyayana, for a sacred exposition organised under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

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He will return to India on June 3.

"I am pleased to inform that the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam will be expanded on 5 June 2026," Sarma wrote on X.

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https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2060921358687871344

Currently, the cabinet operates with only four ministers alongside the Chief Minister, following the formation of the new NDA government earlier this month.

The initial ministers sworn in include Rameswar Teli (Transformation & Development), Atul Bora (Panchayat & Rural Development), Charan Boro (Transport), and Ajanta Neog (Women & Child Development), representing the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as Chief Minister for a second term on May 12 at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, and several other senior Union and state leaders.

The 2026 Assam Assembly elections saw the NDA secure a commanding three-fourths majority, winning 81 of the 126 Assembly seats, with the BJP-led alliance, including BPF and AGP, collectively securing 101 seats. Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad won 10 seats each as part of the alliance.

Former minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass has been elected as the NDA's candidate for Speaker of the state Assembly.

The cabinet expansion on June 5 is expected to bring in new ministers to key portfolios, consolidating the state government's governance and development agenda under Sarma's leadership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)